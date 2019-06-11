Bob Mould Covers The Buzzcocks and Announces Tour Bob Mould has announced that he will be hitting the road of a solo electric tour and has also released his cover of the Buzzcocks' "I Don't Mind."



Mould revealed why he felt inspired to cover the track in an online video (watch it here) , "Early in my sophomore year, two concerts had a major impact on me. The first was at the Longhorn, with Gang of Four opening for the Buzzcocks. "I was a huge fan of the Buzzcocks' approach to pop songwriting and also appreciated the slashing guitar of Gang of Four. I was front and center for the entire Buzzcocks set, studying singer-guitarist Pete Shelley, watching his every motion. "Legend has it that the entire band was tripping on LSD that evening - I don't know, but many times during the set, Pete did lean down, off-mic, and shout the chord changes at me. It left a deep impression, and I became an even more intent student of their work." See the tour dates below: Friday, August 23 - Turin, IT - TOdays Festival

Wednesday, September 11 - Cleveland OH - Music Box Supper Club *

Thursday, September 12 - Ann Arbor MI - The Ark *

Friday, September 13 - Indianapolis IN - Hi-Fi *

September 13-15 - Chicago IL - Riot Fest (Full band performance)

Tuesday, September 17 - Louisville KY - Headliners Music Hall *

Wednesday, September 18 - Nashville TN - City Winery *

Friday, September 20 - Birmingham AL - Saturn *

Saturday, September 21 - Atlanta GA - City Winery *

Sunday, September 22 - Asheville NC - The Grey Eagle *

Tuesday, September 24 - Carrboro NC - ArtsCenter *

Wednesday, September 25 - Richmond VA - The Broadberry *

Thursday, September 26 - Washington DC - City Winery *

Friday, September 27 - Annapolis MD - Rams Head On Stage *

November 8-9 - Europa Park Rust DE - Rolling Stone Park

November 15-16 - Weissenhäuser Strand DE - Rolling Stone Beach

Saturday, November 16 - Minehead UK - Shiiine On Weekender



* w. Will Johnson

