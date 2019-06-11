Gov't Mule Preview 'Bring On The Music'

Gov't Mule have released a trailer for their forthcoming live album and concert film package, "Bring On The Music - Live at The Capitol Theatre."

The package is set to hit stores on June 28th and was directed by Danny Clinch (Pearl Jam, Bruce Springsteen, Foo Fighters, Phish). Watch the trailer here.

The album and film will include more than 5 hours of live music, a full-length concert film, interviews with the band, behind-the-scenes footage, photos shot by Clinch over the years, and more.





