Killing Joke's Jaz Coleman Teams Up With Deflore For New EP

06-11-2019
Deflore

Killing Joke icon Jaz Coleman was so impressed by the band Deflore when they opened for his group that he has teamed up with them for a brand new EP.

Deflore's "Party In The Chaos" featuring Jaz is set to be released on CD, vinyl LP and digitally on June 28th. The band had this to say, "For many years we have been looking for a singer that could understand our music to give us something more, then unexpectedly, Jaz found us. When you end up working with your music hero it's incredible, it's like a dream come true and it's the best award for our long music career."

Jaz explained how the collaboration came about, "Over the last 30 years I've been asked one question over and over again: What new band do you like? And the answer generally has been zero.

"There are not many new bands that I like, except while I was on tour, we played Rome with Killing Joke and the opening act was just stunning. They were so powerful, such epic sounds, so cinematic.

"To cut a long story short, they came to Prague and we've just done a fantastic EP together and it's such beautiful music. I hope everybody gets a listen to this incredible Italian band DEFLORE!"

Deflore:


