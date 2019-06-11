Rick Wakeman Expands The Grumpy Old Rock Star Tour

Yes legend Rick Wakeman has added eight additional dates to his upcoming The Grumpy Old Rock Star Tour, which will be his first American solo tour in 13 years.

The new dates include stops in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, San Juan Capistrano (Orange County), Los Angeles, Atlanta, Clearwater, and the tour's closing date in Orlando.

Wakeman is scheduled to kick off the trek on September 21st in Annapolis, MD at the Maryland Hall For The Creative Arts. See all of the announced dates below:

Sept. 21 Annapolis, MD Maryland Hall For The Creative Arts

Sept. 22 Derry, NH Tupelo Music Hall

Sept. 23 Boston, MA The Wilbur

Sept. 24 Huntington, NY The Paramount

Sept. 25 Alexandria, VA The Birchmere

Sept. 27 Quebec City, PQ Palais Montcalm

Sept. 28 Montreal, PQ Olympia Theatre

Sept. 29 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall

Oct. 2 Harrisburg, PA Whitaker Center

Oct. 4 St. Charles, IL Arcadia Theatre

Oct. 8 Allentown, PA Miller Symphony Hall

Oct. 10 Englewood, NJ Bergen Performing Arts Center

Oct. 11 Collingswood, NJ Scottish Rite Auditorium

Oct. 13 Ridgefield, CT Ridgefield Playhouse

Oct 16 Seattle, WA The Triple Door

Oct 17 Portland, OR Revolution Hall

Oct 19 San Francisco, CA Castro Theatre

Oct 20 San Juan Capistrano, CA Coach House

Oct 22 Los Angeles, CA Theatre at Ace Hotel

Oct 25 Atlanta, GA City Winery

Oct 26 Clearwater, FL Capitol Theatre

Oct 27 Orlando, FL The Plaza Live





