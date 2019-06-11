|
Rick Wakeman Expands The Grumpy Old Rock Star Tour
06-11-2019
Yes legend Rick Wakeman has added eight additional dates to his upcoming The Grumpy Old Rock Star Tour, which will be his first American solo tour in 13 years.
The new dates include stops in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, San Juan Capistrano (Orange County), Los Angeles, Atlanta, Clearwater, and the tour's closing date in Orlando.
Wakeman is scheduled to kick off the trek on September 21st in Annapolis, MD at the Maryland Hall For The Creative Arts. See all of the announced dates below:
Sept. 21 Annapolis, MD Maryland Hall For The Creative Arts
