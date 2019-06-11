News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Rick Wakeman Expands The Grumpy Old Rock Star Tour

06-11-2019
Rick Wakeman

Yes legend Rick Wakeman has added eight additional dates to his upcoming The Grumpy Old Rock Star Tour, which will be his first American solo tour in 13 years.

The new dates include stops in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, San Juan Capistrano (Orange County), Los Angeles, Atlanta, Clearwater, and the tour's closing date in Orlando.

Wakeman is scheduled to kick off the trek on September 21st in Annapolis, MD at the Maryland Hall For The Creative Arts. See all of the announced dates below:

Sept. 21 Annapolis, MD Maryland Hall For The Creative Arts
Sept. 22 Derry, NH Tupelo Music Hall
Sept. 23 Boston, MA The Wilbur
Sept. 24 Huntington, NY The Paramount
Sept. 25 Alexandria, VA The Birchmere
Sept. 27 Quebec City, PQ Palais Montcalm
Sept. 28 Montreal, PQ Olympia Theatre
Sept. 29 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall
Oct. 2 Harrisburg, PA Whitaker Center
Oct. 4 St. Charles, IL Arcadia Theatre
Oct. 8 Allentown, PA Miller Symphony Hall
Oct. 10 Englewood, NJ Bergen Performing Arts Center
Oct. 11 Collingswood, NJ Scottish Rite Auditorium
Oct. 13 Ridgefield, CT Ridgefield Playhouse
Oct 16 Seattle, WA The Triple Door
Oct 17 Portland, OR Revolution Hall
Oct 19 San Francisco, CA Castro Theatre
Oct 20 San Juan Capistrano, CA Coach House
Oct 22 Los Angeles, CA Theatre at Ace Hotel
Oct 25 Atlanta, GA City Winery
Oct 26 Clearwater, FL Capitol Theatre
Oct 27 Orlando, FL The Plaza Live


