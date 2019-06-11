Strung Out Streaming New Song 'Daggers' Strung Out have released a stream of their brand new track "Daggers". The song comes from their forthcoming album "Songs Of Armor," which is set to hit stores on August 9th.. Frontman Jason Cruz had the following to say, "Some songs can be armor: they can repel and they can guard you. And they can also bring you comfort and speak of love and belonging to something. "To be a good and gentle person, you have to put up a little bit of armor, but that armor never works, because you're so caring and sensitive and vulnerable that your heart is going to be displayed on that armor anyway. "There are so many thoughts and feelings in my head that I just opened up and let it go so I could explore the duality of having to defend and protect what's inside, and at the same time make it available for the world." Check out the song here.

