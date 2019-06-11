Trisha Yearwood Has Highest Debut Of Her Career With New Song

Trisha Yearwood has returned to her roots and scored a career high record breaking radio hit with her new single "Every Girl In This Town," from her forthcoming first new country music album in over a decade.

The new track was released late last week and has given her the highest debut and biggest add day of her career at radio. Check out a stream of the song here.

She had this to say about the song, "It's an emotional song, because the lyrics remind me of that little girl who believed anything and everything was possible. It's something we all share in common, and I love being reminded it's okay to just be me.

"'Every Girl In This Town' is a power song too. It inspires all of us to love who we are, keep dreaming, and give ourselves a break when we're not perfect. I hope fans see themselves in it too-I know I do. I also hope that boys and men think about their own 'Every Girl' and how special she is."





