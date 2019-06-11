News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Trisha Yearwood Has Highest Debut Of Her Career With New Song

06-11-2019
Trisha Yearwood

Trisha Yearwood has returned to her roots and scored a career high record breaking radio hit with her new single "Every Girl In This Town," from her forthcoming first new country music album in over a decade.

The new track was released late last week and has given her the highest debut and biggest add day of her career at radio. Check out a stream of the song here.

She had this to say about the song, "It's an emotional song, because the lyrics remind me of that little girl who believed anything and everything was possible. It's something we all share in common, and I love being reminded it's okay to just be me.

"'Every Girl In This Town' is a power song too. It inspires all of us to love who we are, keep dreaming, and give ourselves a break when we're not perfect. I hope fans see themselves in it too-I know I do. I also hope that boys and men think about their own 'Every Girl' and how special she is."


Related Stories


Trisha Yearwood Has Highest Debut Of Her Career With New Song

Kelsea Ballerini, Trisha Yearwood Lead Opry Breast Cancer Benefit

Garth Brooks Treats Wife Trisha Yearwood To Bruno Mars Show for Birthday

Trisha Yearwood Sings National Anthem at Predators NHL Playoff

Trisha Yearwood To Miss Show On Garth Brooks Tour

More Trisha Yearwood News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Journey's Neal Schon Tributes Prince With 'Purple Rain' Cover- Led Zeppelin To Get Hearing Over 'Stairway To Heaven' Lawsuit- Radiohead Respond To Hack With Release- more

Guns N' Roses, Black Sabbath Supergroup Rock Music Festival- Stones Share John Lennon Led Supergroup Performance- Amen's Casey Chaos Arrested For Domestic Violence- more

Metallica Continue As Master Of Tours- KISS Was Dishonored At Rock Hall Induction- Black Sabbath Stars To Appear At 50 Years Opening- Sebastian Bach- Five Finger Death Punch- more

Slipknot Livestreaming Festival Performance This Weekend- Brian Wilson Cancels Shows For Mental Health Reasons- Dr. John Dead At 77 Of A Heart Attack- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Journey's Neal Schon Tributes Prince With 'Purple Rain' Cover

Led Zeppelin To Get Hearing Over 'Stairway To Heaven' Lawsuit

Radiohead Respond To Hack With Release Of OK Computer Sessions

Ex-Motley Crue Star Surprised At Inclusion In The Dirt Biopic

Bob Mould Covers The Buzzcocks and Announces Tour

Garth Brooks Breaks U2's Mile High Record

Crown The Empire Release 'Sudden Sky' Video

Strung Out Streaming New Song 'Daggers'

Killing Joke's Jaz Coleman Teams Up With Deflore For New EP

My Morning Jacket Announce The Tennessee Fire Anniversary Plans

Rick Wakeman Expands The Grumpy Old Rock Star Tour

Hammerfall Streaming New Song '(We Make) Sweden Rock'

Bent Knee Share First Song From Forthcoming Album

Widow's Peak Announce Summer Tour

Gov't Mule Preview 'Bring On The Music'

Howlin Rain Announce Under The Wheels Live Album Series

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Six Reasons Judas Priest Are Still a Potent and Primal Live Band

Foreigner Live In AZ

Passport: Minyeshu- Waves of Joy- Psoy Korolenko

Marty Thompson - My Kind Of Woman

Caught In The Act: Michael Buble Live

The Darts - I Like You But Not Like That

Sites and Sounds: Festival d'ete de Quebec

On The Record: The Best of the Runaways

Whitesnake - Flesh & Blood

Sites and Sounds: The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 2

Outerfield - Pleasant Grove Hotel

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 1

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Robin Trower

Tony Campanella - Taking it to the Street

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.