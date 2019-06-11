|
Widow's Peak Announce Summer Tour
Widow's Peak will be hitting the road for a summer long tour across Canada that they will be launching in support of their debut EP "Graceless", which hit stores back in April.
The Crusty Cross Canada Cruise is set to kick off on July 26th in Calgary, AB at the County Line Saloon and will run until September 22nd where it will wrap up in Drumheller, AB at the Neighbours Pub.
The band will be supported on the trek by various acts along the way including Winnipeg's Anomalism (July 26 - Aug 5), Nanaimo's Evilosity (Aug 1-5), Saskatoon's Skarly (Aug 11-22), Calgary's Detherous (Aug 16 - Sept 22).
The group had this to say, "We're proud to announce that we'll be embarking on a cross-Canada tour this summer, spreading filth from Victoria to Halifax, and everywhere in-between!
"Along for the ride are death-thrash sweethearts Detherous, the filthy, grindy duo of Skarly, BC's wild islandmen Evilosity, and fellow tech fiends Anomalism. No city spared, no stone left unthrown; join us for the Cross-Canada Crusty Cruise!" See the dates below:
July 26 - Calgary, AB - County Line Saloon
July 27 - Edmonton, AB - The Aviary
July 28 - Canmore, AB - TBA
July 30 - Lethbridge, AB - The Slice Bar
July 31 - Nelson, BC - The Royal On Baker
Aug 1 - Kamloops, BC - The Blue Grotto
Aug 2 - Kelowna, BC - Muninn's Post
Aug 3 - Vancouver, BC - Pub 340
Aug 4 - Victoria, BC - Copper Owl
Aug 5 - Nanaimo, BC - The Cambie
Aug 10 - Vanderhoof, BC - Metallion Festival
Aug 11 - Grande Prairie, AB - Better Than Fred's
Aug 12 - Fort McMurray, AB - The Den
Aug 15 - Lloydminister, AB - (Private House Show)
Aug 16 - Red Deer, AB - Krossing %+
Aug 17 - Medicine Hat, AB - Liquid Niteclub
Aug 18 - Prince Albert, SK - TBA
Aug 22 - Portage La Prairie, MB - Legion Hall
Aug 24 - Winnipeg, MB - TBA
Aug 28 - Sudbury, ON - The Asylum
Aug 29 - Brampton, ON - All Star Bar
Aug 31 - London, ON - Old East 765
Sept 1 - Ottawa, ON - Cafe Dekcuf
Sept 4 - Montreal, QC - L'Escogriffe
Sept 5 - Sherbrooke, QC - Le Murdoch
Sept 6 - Quebec City, QC - TBA
Sept 7 - Saint John, NB - The Panic Room
Sept 8 - Halifax, NS - Gus' Pub
Sept 13 - Toronto, ON - Duffy's Tavern
Sept 14 - Windsor, ON - Dominion House
Sept 19 - Brandon, MB - Park Community Hall
Sept 20 - Regina, SK - Cloud 9
Sept 21 - Saskatoon, SK - Black Cat Tavern
Sept 22 - Drumheller, AB - Neighbours Pub
