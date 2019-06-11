Widow's Peak Announce Summer Tour

Widow's Peak will be hitting the road for a summer long tour across Canada that they will be launching in support of their debut EP "Graceless", which hit stores back in April.

The Crusty Cross Canada Cruise is set to kick off on July 26th in Calgary, AB at the County Line Saloon and will run until September 22nd where it will wrap up in Drumheller, AB at the Neighbours Pub.

The band will be supported on the trek by various acts along the way including Winnipeg's Anomalism (July 26 - Aug 5), Nanaimo's Evilosity (Aug 1-5), Saskatoon's Skarly (Aug 11-22), Calgary's Detherous (Aug 16 - Sept 22).

The group had this to say, "We're proud to announce that we'll be embarking on a cross-Canada tour this summer, spreading filth from Victoria to Halifax, and everywhere in-between!

"Along for the ride are death-thrash sweethearts Detherous, the filthy, grindy duo of Skarly, BC's wild islandmen Evilosity, and fellow tech fiends Anomalism. No city spared, no stone left unthrown; join us for the Cross-Canada Crusty Cruise!" See the dates below:

July 26 - Calgary, AB - County Line Saloon

July 27 - Edmonton, AB - The Aviary

July 28 - Canmore, AB - TBA

July 30 - Lethbridge, AB - The Slice Bar

July 31 - Nelson, BC - The Royal On Baker

Aug 1 - Kamloops, BC - The Blue Grotto

Aug 2 - Kelowna, BC - Muninn's Post

Aug 3 - Vancouver, BC - Pub 340

Aug 4 - Victoria, BC - Copper Owl

Aug 5 - Nanaimo, BC - The Cambie

Aug 10 - Vanderhoof, BC - Metallion Festival

Aug 11 - Grande Prairie, AB - Better Than Fred's

Aug 12 - Fort McMurray, AB - The Den

Aug 15 - Lloydminister, AB - (Private House Show)

Aug 16 - Red Deer, AB - Krossing %+

Aug 17 - Medicine Hat, AB - Liquid Niteclub

Aug 18 - Prince Albert, SK - TBA

Aug 22 - Portage La Prairie, MB - Legion Hall

Aug 24 - Winnipeg, MB - TBA

Aug 28 - Sudbury, ON - The Asylum

Aug 29 - Brampton, ON - All Star Bar

Aug 31 - London, ON - Old East 765

Sept 1 - Ottawa, ON - Cafe Dekcuf

Sept 4 - Montreal, QC - L'Escogriffe

Sept 5 - Sherbrooke, QC - Le Murdoch

Sept 6 - Quebec City, QC - TBA

Sept 7 - Saint John, NB - The Panic Room

Sept 8 - Halifax, NS - Gus' Pub

Sept 13 - Toronto, ON - Duffy's Tavern

Sept 14 - Windsor, ON - Dominion House

Sept 19 - Brandon, MB - Park Community Hall

Sept 20 - Regina, SK - Cloud 9

Sept 21 - Saskatoon, SK - Black Cat Tavern

Sept 22 - Drumheller, AB - Neighbours Pub





