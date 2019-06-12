|
As I May Release 'Pride Goes Before A Fall' Video
As I May have released a music video for their new track 'Pride Goes Before A Fall'. The song comes from their forthcoming sophomore album "My Own Creation," which will be hitting stores on July 26th.
The band shared the following about the new single, "'Pride Goes Before A Fall' is like a fast-moving train with catchy synth melody that drills into your head and stays there for the whole day.
"It's got Rammstein stylish riffs that will make you continuously headbang. The bridge has a very nice dynamic beautiful vocal melody to add with an infectious chorus." Watch the video here.
