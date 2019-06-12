Rush's Cinema Strangiato Hitting Theaters For One Night Only

(hennemusic) Rush will screen the event, "Cinema Strangiato", in theaters worldwide on Wednesday, August 21, which is billed as the first "Annual Exercise In Fan Indulgence".

The screening will present material from the band's 2015 R40 40th anniversary tour, including live performances and unreleased backstage moments alongside unseen soundcheck footage of the fan-favorite "Jacob's Ladder", and exclusive new interviews with Tom Morello, Billy Corgan, Taylor Hawkins, producer Nick Raskulinecz, violinist Jonathan Dinklage and more.

The event will also offer a behind the scenes look at the making of Geddy Lee's new book, "Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book Of Bass", and a brand-new interview with the rocker.

The project celebrates the history of the instrument alongside Lee's personal collection of vintage electric bass guitars, which dates from the 1950s to the 1980s. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Rush Frontman Geddy Lee Announces More Book Tour Dates

Rush Reunion Unlikely Says Geddy

Bobby Rush Announces New Album 'Top Of The Blues'

Rush's Geddy Lee Announces Big Beautiful Book Of Bass Tour

Geddy Lee Would Love To See Rush Inspired Stage Musical

Rush Classic 'A Farewell To Kings' Getting A Graphic Novel

Rush's Geddy Lee Jams Beatles Classic With Les Claypool, Sean Lennon

Rush Announce 4LP Time Machine 2011 Package

Geddy Lee In No Rush For New Music

More Rush News

Share this article



