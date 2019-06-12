|
Steve Miller Band Announces Welcome To The Vault
06-12-2019
(hennemusic) The Steve Miller Band will release a new career-spanning collection, "Welcome To The Vault", on October 11. Miller is previewing "Welcome To The Vault" with a video trailer and audio of a previously-unreleased alternate version of his 1976 US No. 1 smash, "Rock'n Me."
Opening his massive archive for the first time, the 3CD + DVD package presents 52 audio tracks - including studio hits, alternate and live versions, and 5 previously-unheard songs - alongside 21 performances on DVD, with 38 previously-unreleased recordings in all housed in a 100-page hard bound book with Steve's personal photos, and a 9,000 word essay by Rolling Stone's David Fricke.
The DVD contains a variety of live material shot through the years, offering rare footage from the 1967 Monterey Pop Festival, a 1973 appearance on Don Kirshner's Rock Concert, ABC In Concert 1974, a 1970 concert from the Fillmore West filmed for Dutch TV, Michigan's Pine Knob Theatre in 1982, Steve and Les Paul at Fat Tuesdays (1990) and Austin City Limits in 2011.
The package also includes 10 guitar picks with Steve's iconic Pegasus logo and an authentic backstage pass from Steve's personal vault. Watch the trailer, stream the track, and see the song list here.
