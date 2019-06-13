|
Led Zeppelin Launch First US Tour In 50th Anniversary Video Series
06-13-2019
(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin recount their first US tour in the third episode of their 50th anniversary video history series. The group's first appearance in North America was a December 26, 1968 show at the Denver Auditorium in Denver, CO, where they opened for Vanilla Fudge and Spirit just two weeks before the release of their self-titled debut album.
The trek included a four-night run at the Whisky A Go Go in Los Angeles, CA with Alice Cooper as opening act.
Following another four-show series at the famed Fillmore in San Franciscio, CA with guest Taj Mahal, "Led Zeppelin I" was released on January 12, 1969.
Supported by a heavy touring schedule and rock radio airplay, the project would reach No. 10 on the US Billboard 200 and No. 6 in their native UK while going on to eventually sell more than 10 million copies worldwide. Watch the episode here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Related Stories
Led Zeppelin Launch First US Tour In 50th Anniversary Video Series
Led Zeppelin To Get Hearing Over 'Stairway To Heaven' Lawsuit
Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Launches Digging Deep Podcast
Billy Joel Jams Led Zeppelin Classics With Jason Bonham
Led Zeppelin Reunion Idea Give Robert Plant Hives
Led Zeppelin Stream New Episode Of 50th Anniversary Video Series
Led Zeppelin Announce Official Documentary For 50th Anniversary
Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Announces North America Tour
Led Zeppelin Launch 50th Anniversary Video History Series
Mastodon's Cover Of Led Zeppelin's Stairway To Heaven Streaming