Led Zeppelin Launch First US Tour In 50th Anniversary Video Series

06-13-2019
Led Zeppelin

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin recount their first US tour in the third episode of their 50th anniversary video history series. The group's first appearance in North America was a December 26, 1968 show at the Denver Auditorium in Denver, CO, where they opened for Vanilla Fudge and Spirit just two weeks before the release of their self-titled debut album.

The trek included a four-night run at the Whisky A Go Go in Los Angeles, CA with Alice Cooper as opening act.

Following another four-show series at the famed Fillmore in San Franciscio, CA with guest Taj Mahal, "Led Zeppelin I" was released on January 12, 1969.

Supported by a heavy touring schedule and rock radio airplay, the project would reach No. 10 on the US Billboard 200 and No. 6 in their native UK while going on to eventually sell more than 10 million copies worldwide. Watch the episode here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


