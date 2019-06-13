Led Zeppelin Launch First US Tour In 50th Anniversary Video Series

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin recount their first US tour in the third episode of their 50th anniversary video history series. The group's first appearance in North America was a December 26, 1968 show at the Denver Auditorium in Denver, CO, where they opened for Vanilla Fudge and Spirit just two weeks before the release of their self-titled debut album.

The trek included a four-night run at the Whisky A Go Go in Los Angeles, CA with Alice Cooper as opening act.

Following another four-show series at the famed Fillmore in San Franciscio, CA with guest Taj Mahal, "Led Zeppelin I" was released on January 12, 1969.

Supported by a heavy touring schedule and rock radio airplay, the project would reach No. 10 on the US Billboard 200 and No. 6 in their native UK while going on to eventually sell more than 10 million copies worldwide. Watch the episode here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Led Zeppelin To Get Hearing Over 'Stairway To Heaven' Lawsuit

Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Launches Digging Deep Podcast

Billy Joel Jams Led Zeppelin Classics With Jason Bonham

Led Zeppelin Reunion Idea Give Robert Plant Hives

Led Zeppelin Stream New Episode Of 50th Anniversary Video Series

Led Zeppelin Announce Official Documentary For 50th Anniversary

Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Announces North America Tour

Led Zeppelin Launch 50th Anniversary Video History Series

Mastodon's Cover Of Led Zeppelin's Stairway To Heaven Streaming

More Led Zeppelin News

Share this article



