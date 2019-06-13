News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Pink Floyd Stream 1969 Performance Video

06-13-2019
Pink Floyd

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are streaming video of a 1969 performance of their 1968 classic, "Careful With That Axe, Eugene", as part of their vintage video series.

The black and white footage was filmed during the band's appearance at the Essencer Pop & Blues Festival in Essen, Germany on October 11, 1969

The fan favorite first surfaced as the b-side to the Pink Floyd's stand-alone single, "Point Me At The Sky", which was released following their second album, "A Saucerful Of Secrets", and before the soundtrack to the 1969 film, "More."

A live version of "Careful With That Axe, Eugene" would surface on the 1969 album, "Ummagumma", with the studio take appearing on the 1971 compilation, "Relics", among other places. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Pink Floyd Stream 1969 Performance Video

Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Streams Second Episode In Podcast Series

Pink Floyd Stream 1969 Performance Of A Saucerful Of Secrets

Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Launches Special Podcast Series

Pink Floyd Legend David Gilmour Launching Podcast

Pink Floyd Release Classic 1969 Performance Video

Roger Waters Jams Pink Floyd Classic With Nick Mason

Pink Floyd Announce Limited Edition Colored Disc Reissue

Pink Floyd In The Studio For The Division Bell Anniversary

Pink Floyd Release Video For 1968 Rarity

More Pink Floyd News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses' Slash Sees A New Wave For Rock Coming- Led Zeppelin Launch First US Tour In 50th Anniversary Video Series- Aerosmith See 'Good Chance' Of New Music Coming- more

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger 'Feeling Pretty Good' After Heart Surgery- Woodstock 50 In New Setback After Losing Venue- Rush's Cinema Strangiato Hitting Theaters For One Night- more

Journey's Neal Schon Tributes Prince With 'Purple Rain' Cover- Led Zeppelin To Get Hearing Over 'Stairway To Heaven' Lawsuit- Radiohead Respond To Hack With Release- more

Guns N' Roses, Black Sabbath Supergroup Rock Music Festival- Stones Share John Lennon Led Supergroup Performance- Amen's Casey Chaos Arrested For Domestic Violence- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses' Slash Sees A New Wave For Rock Coming

Led Zeppelin Launch First US Tour In 50th Anniversary Video Series

Aerosmith See 'Good Chance' Of New Music Coming

Helmet Announce 30th Anniversary Tour

Creedence Clearwater Revival Announce Live At Woodstock Album

Pink Floyd Stream 1969 Performance Video

Liam Gallagher Releases 'Shockwave' Video

Rolling Stones Havana Moon Film Hittin Theaters This Fall

Wolves At The Gate Streaming New Song 'Drifter

David Lee Roth Releases New Three-Part Podcast Episode

Singled Out: John Van Deusen's Whatever Makes You Mine

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger 'Feeling Pretty Good' After Heart Surgery

Woodstock 50 In New Setback After Losing Venue

Rush's Cinema Strangiato Hitting Theaters For One Night Only

Metallica Play Tribute To Thin Lizzy's Phil Lynott

Steve Miller Band Announces Welcome To The Vault

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

On The Record: Father's Day Edition

Six Reasons Judas Priest Are Still a Potent and Primal Live Band

Foreigner Live In AZ

Passport: Minyeshu- Waves of Joy- Psoy Korolenko

Marty Thompson - My Kind Of Woman

Caught In The Act: Michael Buble Live

The Darts - I Like You But Not Like That

Sites and Sounds: Festival d'ete de Quebec

On The Record: The Best of the Runaways

Whitesnake - Flesh & Blood

Sites and Sounds: The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 2

Outerfield - Pleasant Grove Hotel

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 1

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Robin Trower

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.