|
Pink Floyd Stream 1969 Performance Video
06-13-2019
(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are streaming video of a 1969 performance of their 1968 classic, "Careful With That Axe, Eugene", as part of their vintage video series.
The black and white footage was filmed during the band's appearance at the Essencer Pop & Blues Festival in Essen, Germany on October 11, 1969
The fan favorite first surfaced as the b-side to the Pink Floyd's stand-alone single, "Point Me At The Sky", which was released following their second album, "A Saucerful Of Secrets", and before the soundtrack to the 1969 film, "More."
A live version of "Careful With That Axe, Eugene" would surface on the 1969 album, "Ummagumma", with the studio take appearing on the 1971 compilation, "Relics", among other places. Watch the video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Related Stories
Pink Floyd Stream 1969 Performance Video
Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Streams Second Episode In Podcast Series
Pink Floyd Stream 1969 Performance Of A Saucerful Of Secrets
Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Launches Special Podcast Series
Pink Floyd Legend David Gilmour Launching Podcast
Pink Floyd Release Classic 1969 Performance Video
Roger Waters Jams Pink Floyd Classic With Nick Mason
Pink Floyd Announce Limited Edition Colored Disc Reissue
Pink Floyd In The Studio For The Division Bell Anniversary
Pink Floyd Release Video For 1968 Rarity