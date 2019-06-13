Pink Floyd Stream 1969 Performance Video

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are streaming video of a 1969 performance of their 1968 classic, "Careful With That Axe, Eugene", as part of their vintage video series.

The black and white footage was filmed during the band's appearance at the Essencer Pop & Blues Festival in Essen, Germany on October 11, 1969

The fan favorite first surfaced as the b-side to the Pink Floyd's stand-alone single, "Point Me At The Sky", which was released following their second album, "A Saucerful Of Secrets", and before the soundtrack to the 1969 film, "More."

A live version of "Careful With That Axe, Eugene" would surface on the 1969 album, "Ummagumma", with the studio take appearing on the 1971 compilation, "Relics", among other places. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Streams Second Episode In Podcast Series

Pink Floyd Stream 1969 Performance Of A Saucerful Of Secrets

Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Launches Special Podcast Series

Pink Floyd Legend David Gilmour Launching Podcast

Pink Floyd Release Classic 1969 Performance Video

Roger Waters Jams Pink Floyd Classic With Nick Mason

Pink Floyd Announce Limited Edition Colored Disc Reissue

Pink Floyd In The Studio For The Division Bell Anniversary

Pink Floyd Release Video For 1968 Rarity

More Pink Floyd News

Share this article



