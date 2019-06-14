Noel Gallagher Releases 'Sail On' Lyric Video

(hennemusic) Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds are streaming a lyric video for "Sail On", in sync with the release of their newly-released EP "Black Star Dancing."

The project delivers five songs, including the latest single, three versions of the title track and "Rattling Rose." The package marks the band's first new music since the 2017 release of their third album, "Who Built The Moon?", which featured guest appearances by Paul Weller and Johnny Marr, among others, on its way to reaching No. 48 on the US Billboard 200.

Gallagher and the band are currently on the road playing shows across Europe; they'll join Smashing Pumpkins for a North American tour that begins in early August. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





