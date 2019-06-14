News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Paul Stanley Explains Why KISS Could Continue

06-14-2019
KISS

KISS frontman Paul Stanley recently explained in an interview his thinking behind the idea that the band could one day continue without any original members.

The group kicked off what is expected to be a multi-year farewell tour earlier this year and Paul was asked about his comments that he could see KISS continue with new members during an interview with Daytona Beach radio station ">95.7 The Hog.

Stanley explained the idea, "A band, an army, a team is about spirit. It's not about the individuals, because members come and go in sports. If somebody falls on the field during a battle in an army, someone else picks up the flag.

"What I do on stage, I didn't invent the wheel. I'm a combination of all the people who inspired me, and hopefully there's someone else out there who could pick up the guitar and run with it also.

"A lot of bands over the years [changed members]. Steve Perry, brilliant singer, but Arnel's doing a great job. I would be full of myself to say that this can't continue without me."


