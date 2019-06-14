News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Sammy Hagar And The Circle Release 'I Can't Drive 55' Live Video

06-14-2019
The Circle

(hennemusic) Sammy Hagar And The Circle are streaming video of a performance of the singer's 1984 hit, "I Can't Drive 55", from a recent appeareance at the iHeartRadio Theater in Burbank, CA.

The lead single from Hagar's eighth record, "VOA", went on to become the signature song of the singer's solo career while reaching No. 26 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Hagar and The Circle were on hand at the California venue last month to launch their new studio album, "Space Between." The project debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 thanks, in part, to its inclusion in a concert ticket/album bundle offered for the group's US tour, which opened in Reno, NV in April and wrapped up in Fort Dodge, IA on June 8.

The group will return to live action in late August before hosting the second annual High Tide Beach Party & Car Show in Huntington Beach, CA in late September. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


