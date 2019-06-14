News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




The Moody Blues' John Lodge Revisits Classic Songs And B Yond

06-14-2019
John Lodge

The Moody Blues star John Lodge has revealed his new revisited version of his 1980 single "Street Cafe." The track comes from his forthcoming collection "B Yond".

Lodge released the track as he hit the road this week as part of the Royal Affair Tour that will feature him along with prog legends Yes, Asia and Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy with guest vocalist Arthur Brown.

The collection will be hitting stores on August 23rd under his just inked deal with BMG will feature songs from his career, including with The Moody Blues.

It will also include rerecorded versions of the classic tracks "(Evening) Time To Get Away" and "Legend Of A Mind", along with two new remixes. Check out the new version of "Street Cafe" here.


