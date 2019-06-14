Trisha Yearwood Announces Every Girl On Tour

Trisha Yearwood is officially back to her country music roots and has announced that she will be launching her first solo tour in five years this fall that will be dubbed Every Girl On Tour.

The trek takes its name from her brand new hit single "Every Girl In This Tour", which is the first taste that fans have received from her forthcoming studio album.

She will be launching the trek with three nights at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center where she will be joined for special performances by the Nashville Symphony on October 3rd, 4th and 5th.

Trisha will then head to Atlanta on October 13th where she will perform at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. She will be wrapping up the trek on December 8th in Naples FL at the Artis-Naples - Hayes Hall. See the dates below:

10/03/19 Nashville, TN Schermerhorn Symphony Center

10/04/19 Nashville, TN Schermerhorn Symphony Center

10/05/19 Nashville, TN Schermerhorn Symphony Center

10/13/19 Atlanta, GA Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

10/24/19 Carmel, IN The Center for the Performing Arts - The Palladium

10/25/19 St. Louis, MO Stifel Theatre

10/26/19 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre

10/27/19 Cleveland, OH Playhouse Square - KeyBank State Theatre

11/02/19 Tulsa, OK Brady Theater

11/03/19 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre

11/04/19 Fort Worth, TX Bass Performance Hall

11/07/19 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre

11/08/19 Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theater

11/09/19 Minneapolis, MN Orpheum Theatre

11/21/19 New York, NY Town Hall Theatre

11/22/19 Boston, MA Wilbur Theatre

11/23/19 Wilkes-Barre, PA The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

11/24/19 Glenside, PA Keswick Theatre

12/04/19 Melbourne, FL Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts

12/05/19 Fort Lauderdale, FL Parker Playhouse

12/06/19 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall

12/07/19 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre

12/08/19 Naples FL, Artis-Naples - Hayes Hall





