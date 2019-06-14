|
Trisha Yearwood Announces Every Girl On Tour
06-14-2019
Trisha Yearwood is officially back to her country music roots and has announced that she will be launching her first solo tour in five years this fall that will be dubbed Every Girl On Tour.
The trek takes its name from her brand new hit single "Every Girl In This Tour", which is the first taste that fans have received from her forthcoming studio album.
She will be launching the trek with three nights at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center where she will be joined for special performances by the Nashville Symphony on October 3rd, 4th and 5th.
Trisha will then head to Atlanta on October 13th where she will perform at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. She will be wrapping up the trek on December 8th in Naples FL at the Artis-Naples - Hayes Hall. See the dates below:
10/03/19 Nashville, TN Schermerhorn Symphony Center
