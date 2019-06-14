News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Trisha Yearwood Announces Every Girl On Tour

06-14-2019
Trisha Yearwood

Trisha Yearwood is officially back to her country music roots and has announced that she will be launching her first solo tour in five years this fall that will be dubbed Every Girl On Tour.

The trek takes its name from her brand new hit single "Every Girl In This Tour", which is the first taste that fans have received from her forthcoming studio album.

She will be launching the trek with three nights at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center where she will be joined for special performances by the Nashville Symphony on October 3rd, 4th and 5th.

Trisha will then head to Atlanta on October 13th where she will perform at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. She will be wrapping up the trek on December 8th in Naples FL at the Artis-Naples - Hayes Hall. See the dates below:

10/03/19 Nashville, TN Schermerhorn Symphony Center
10/04/19 Nashville, TN Schermerhorn Symphony Center
10/05/19 Nashville, TN Schermerhorn Symphony Center
10/13/19 Atlanta, GA Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
10/24/19 Carmel, IN The Center for the Performing Arts - The Palladium
10/25/19 St. Louis, MO Stifel Theatre
10/26/19 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre
10/27/19 Cleveland, OH Playhouse Square - KeyBank State Theatre
11/02/19 Tulsa, OK Brady Theater
11/03/19 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre
11/04/19 Fort Worth, TX Bass Performance Hall
11/07/19 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre
11/08/19 Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theater
11/09/19 Minneapolis, MN Orpheum Theatre
11/21/19 New York, NY Town Hall Theatre
11/22/19 Boston, MA Wilbur Theatre
11/23/19 Wilkes-Barre, PA The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts
11/24/19 Glenside, PA Keswick Theatre
12/04/19 Melbourne, FL Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts
12/05/19 Fort Lauderdale, FL Parker Playhouse
12/06/19 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall
12/07/19 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre
12/08/19 Naples FL, Artis-Naples - Hayes Hall


