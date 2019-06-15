News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Cheap Trick Cover Nilsson Classic

06-15-2019
Nilsson

Royal Potato Family have shared Cheap Trick's cover of the Nilsson classic "Ambush," from the forthcoming tribute album "This Is The Town: A Tribute to Nilsson (Volume 2)."

The new collection is set to hit stores on June 21st and features an array of artists paying tribute to the acclaimed Grammy winning artist. (Both John Lennon and Paul McCartney declared Harry Nilsson their favorite in a 1968 interview and Harry would go on to have a long history with the various Beatles).

Vol 1 producer Kenny Siegal once again sat behind the board for this new installment, which was recorded at Old Soul Studios in Catskill, NY and features 14 tracks from various artists including Martha Wainwrite and Mikaela Davis. Check out the Cheap Trick cover here


Related Stories


Cheap Trick Cover Nilsson Classic

More Nilsson News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Slash Talks New Guns N' Roses Album- Cheap Trick Cover Nilsson Classic- Metallica Dad Ray Burton Remembers Late Son- Alter Bridge Announce New Album 'Walk The Sky'- more

Paul Stanley Explains Why KISS Could Continue- Bruce Springsteen Releases 'Western Stars' Video- Stone Sour's Roy Mayorga Not Trying To Fill Vinnie Paul's Shoes- Sammy Hagar- more

Guns N' Roses' Slash Sees A New Wave For Rock Coming- Led Zeppelin Launch First US Tour In 50th Anniversary Video Series- Aerosmith See 'Good Chance' Of New Music Coming- more

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger 'Feeling Pretty Good' After Heart Surgery- Woodstock 50 In New Setback After Losing Venue- Rush's Cinema Strangiato Hitting Theaters For One Night- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Slash Talks New Guns N' Roses Album

Cheap Trick Cover Nilsson Classic

Metallica Dad Ray Burton Remembers Late Son

Alter Bridge Announce New Album 'Walk The Sky'

Ghost Unplug For 'Dance Macabre' Performace

The Mavericks Launch 30th Anniversary World Tour

David Gilmour Streams Final Podcast Episode

Singled Out: Hold Me Hostage's Bender

Paul Stanley Explains Why KISS Could Continue

Bruce Springsteen Releases 'Western Stars' Video

Stone Sour's Roy Mayorga Not Trying To Fill Vinnie Paul's Shoes

Sammy Hagar And The Circle Release 'I Can't Drive 55' Live Video

Singled Out: Chaos Magic Featuring Caterina Nix's Furyborn

Trisha Yearwood Announces Every Girl On Tour

Atreyu Star Reveals When Band Will Begin Next Album

The Moody Blues' John Lodge Revisits Classic Songs And B Yond

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Paul McCartney Live At The Kohl Center

On The Record: Father's Day Edition

Six Reasons Judas Priest Are Still a Potent and Primal Live Band

Foreigner Live In AZ

Passport: Minyeshu- Waves of Joy- Psoy Korolenko

Marty Thompson - My Kind Of Woman

Caught In The Act: Michael Buble Live

The Darts - I Like You But Not Like That

Sites and Sounds: Festival d'ete de Quebec

On The Record: The Best of the Runaways

Whitesnake - Flesh & Blood

Sites and Sounds: The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 2

Outerfield - Pleasant Grove Hotel

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 1

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.