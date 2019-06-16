All The Colours Bring Back 90s Alt Rock With 'Tear It Down' Melbourne, Australia rockers All The Colours have released a video for their new single "Tear It Down." The track comes from their forthcoming album "Vol. 3". The new record is the band's homage to the 1990s alt-rock scene. Frontman Joshua Moriarty explains, "Each record we have made has had a different focus, a different set of influences at it's core and Vol. 3 is definitely our tribute to the 90's, an era we will always cherish." He had this to say about the new single, "The song is about the impending doom of society, how if we don't change things soon and break down some of our current systems we will descend into chaos. "I'm a bit of a pessimist in my darker moments and this song was a way for me to express those feelings. I'm definitely as guilty as the next person of propagating a flawed system but I think writing songs in this vein is a way to make myself culpable and force myself to actually practice what I preach!". Watch the video here.

