Bloody Hammers Release 'Let Sleeping Corpses' Lie Video

Bloody Hammers have released a brand new music video for their single "Let Sleeping Corpses Lie". The track comes from their forthcoming album "The Summoning".

The duo's fifth studio album is set to hit stores via Napalm Records on June 26th and the video can be streamed here. Anders Manga had this to say about the clip:

"'Let Sleeping Corpses Lie' was the first song I wrote for what has become 'The Summoning' album. I really liked the song so it inspired all the rest of the material. We had fun with the video and clearly reflects our love of classic British horror."





