Brantley Gilbert Releases New Song 'Man That Hung The Moon'

06-16-2019
Brantley Gilbert

Brantley Gilbert has shared another song from his forthcoming studio album and just in time for Father's Day, the track is entitled "Man That Hung The Moon" and is inspired by his growing family.

He explained that he wrote the song at his home in one sitting. "We had actually just found out that we were pregnant with our second, a baby girl due this September, the day I wrote this song. I sat down to write them a letter, but I'm a songwriter first so I ended up with this song."

"You're gonna think I hung the moon / That I made the sky / That the sun rises / And sets inside my eyes; And it won't be long / 'Til I hear daddy's home / And footsteps runnin' to the man that hung the moon"

"One day you'll realize I've lost my cape, I can't fly / And I'm only human / And you'll need more than me / But you'll know to hit your knees; If I've done my job right, you'll know where to find the Man who really hung the moon." Listen to it here


