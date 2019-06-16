|
Brantley Gilbert Releases New Song 'Man That Hung The Moon'
06-16-2019
Brantley Gilbert has shared another song from his forthcoming studio album and just in time for Father's Day, the track is entitled "Man That Hung The Moon" and is inspired by his growing family.
He explained that he wrote the song at his home in one sitting. "We had actually just found out that we were pregnant with our second, a baby girl due this September, the day I wrote this song. I sat down to write them a letter, but I'm a songwriter first so I ended up with this song."
Related Stories
Brantley Gilbert Releases New Song 'Man That Hung The Moon'
Brantley Gilbert Tributes Nashville Waffle House Hero James Shaw Jr.
Brantley Gilbert's Tour Bus Burst Into Flames
Blake Shelton, Brad Paisley, Brantley Gilbert Lead Watershed Lineup
Brantley Gilbert Reveals 'Kick It In the Ship' Cruise Details
Brantley Gilbert Celebrating His First Thanksgiving As A Father
Brantley Gilbert Announces 'The Ones That Like Me Tour'
Brantley Gilbert And His Wife Expecting Miracle Baby
Brantley Gilbert Extends The Devil Don't Sleep Tour
Brantley Gilbert Talks New Album 'The Devil Don't Sleep'