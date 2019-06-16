Caleb Johnson Comes Full Circle With Rival Sons Frontman American Idol Season 13 winner Caleb Johnson has digitally released his sophomore album "Born From Southern Ground," which features the song "Solid Gold" that he co-wrote with Rival Sons frontman Jay Buchanan and Blair Daly. Caleb had this to say about the track, "I hold the highest admiration and respect for both Blair and Jay as musicians and people. I've been fortunate to have written some of the best songs of my career with Blair, and have been a massive fan of Jay's voice and his band Rival Sons since 2010! I am honored that they would let me record 'Solid Gold.' "The meaning of the song resonates deeply with me, because it is an anthem of pursuing your dreams and never giving up. I feel a lot of people can relate to that message on any given level of life. And singing 'Solid Gold' is a full circle moment for me, because I went from singing a Rival Sons song on 'American Idol' to having a song on my album written by the singer of that band!" Listen to it here.

