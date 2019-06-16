Clutch Announce UK And European Tour

(hennemusic) Clutch have announced dates for a winter tour of the UK and Europe in support of their latest album, "Book Of Bad Decisions." The 3-week, 14-show series will open in Wiesbaden, Germany on December 2 before hitting France and Spain and ending with a four concert run in the UK before Christmas.

"We are super excited to have Kamchatka and Graveyard out with us on this year's European tour," says drummer Jean-Paul Gaster. "We are massive fans of both bands. Joakim of Graveyard is one of my favourite singers out there today. I look forward to watching him and the band put down some serious grooves. Of course, our friends Kamchatka always bring the boogie so get there early and be ready for an evening of good old rock'n'roll. See you soon!"

Clutch shared news of the winter shows prior to hitting the stage at the UK's Download Festival on June 14, the opening gig of a seven-date European trek that will be followed by more US concerts - including the third edition of their own Earth Rocker Festival at Shiley Acres in Inwood, WV on Saturday, July 13. See the dates here.

