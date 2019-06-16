Devin Townsend Announces ERAS Part Box Set

Devin Townsend has announced a August 23rd release date for the 4th installment of his career-spanning vinyl box-set series, entitled 'ERAS Part 4.'

The collection will include 'Ziltoid The Omniscient' & 'Z² - Dark Matters', plus the vinyl debut of 'Ziltoid Live At The Royal Albert Hall' & 'The Retinal Circus' - across 9 pieces of 180g vinyl inside a sturdy 2-piece box set with an LP-booklet filled with liner notes and comments by Devin.

Devin had this to say, "Continuing in the ERAS series is volume 4, these box sets have been very special to me in that commemorating the times and experiences of the past work allows me-for once- to stop and reflect on all the effort and time that went into documenting these moments. I'm exceptionally proud of these albums, and to have a complete set of the work at this level of quality is a dream come true for me."

Several limited colored vinyl versions are available for preorder here.





