News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Devin Townsend Announces ERAS Part Box Set

06-16-2019
Devin Townsend

Devin Townsend has announced a August 23rd release date for the 4th installment of his career-spanning vinyl box-set series, entitled 'ERAS Part 4.'

The collection will include 'Ziltoid The Omniscient' & 'Z² - Dark Matters', plus the vinyl debut of 'Ziltoid Live At The Royal Albert Hall' & 'The Retinal Circus' - across 9 pieces of 180g vinyl inside a sturdy 2-piece box set with an LP-booklet filled with liner notes and comments by Devin.

Devin had this to say, "Continuing in the ERAS series is volume 4, these box sets have been very special to me in that commemorating the times and experiences of the past work allows me-for once- to stop and reflect on all the effort and time that went into documenting these moments. I'm exceptionally proud of these albums, and to have a complete set of the work at this level of quality is a dream come true for me."

Several limited colored vinyl versions are available for preorder here.


Related Stories


Devin Townsend Announces ERAS Part Box Set

Devin Townsend Celebrates Album Release With New Video

Devin Townsend Releases 'Evermore' Video

Devin Townsend Releases 'Genesis' Video

Devin Townsend Announces First Tour Leg For Empath Album

Devin Townsend Announces Solo Acoustic Tour

Devin Townsend Project Release Live Orchestra Performance Of Classic Song

Devin Townsend Launching ERAS Series

Devin Townsend Project Release Video To Mark Riff Lord Award

Devin Townsend Project Announce U.S. Tour

More Devin Townsend News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
David Lee Roth Meeting With Van Halen Brothers To Discuss Plans- Journey's Steve Perry Excited By Response To 'Traces'- 311 Ask What The?! With New Song- more

Slash Talks New Guns N' Roses Album- Cheap Trick Cover Nilsson Classic- Metallica Dad Ray Burton Remembers Late Son- Alter Bridge Announce New Album 'Walk The Sky'- more

Paul Stanley Explains Why KISS Could Continue- Bruce Springsteen Releases 'Western Stars' Video- Stone Sour's Roy Mayorga Not Trying To Fill Vinnie Paul's Shoes- Sammy Hagar- more

Guns N' Roses' Slash Sees A New Wave For Rock Coming- Led Zeppelin Launch First US Tour In 50th Anniversary Video Series- Aerosmith See 'Good Chance' Of New Music Coming- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
David Lee Roth Meeting With Van Halen Brothers To Discuss Plans

Journey's Steve Perry Excited By Response To 'Traces'

311 Ask What The?! With New Song

Metallica Share 'Here Comes Revenge' Live Video

Killswitch Engage Frontman Jesse Leach Excited About 'Epic' New Album

Brantley Gilbert Releases New Song 'Man That Hung The Moon'

Caleb Johnson Comes Full Circle With Rival Sons Frontman

Michael Schenker Fest Release 'Rock Steady' Video

Wednesday 13 Reissues Albums On Vinyl and Digitally

Devin Townsend Announces ERAS Part Box Set

MC5 And The Stooges Stars Lead Guests On Mitch Ryder's New Album

Clutch Announce UK And European Tour

He Is Legend Release 'Boogiewoman' Video

Harm's Way Launching North American Summer Tour

Bloody Hammers Release 'Let Sleeping Corpses' Lie Video

All The Colours Bring Back 90s Alt Rock With 'Tear It Down'

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Paul McCartney Live At The Kohl Center

On The Record: Father's Day Edition

Six Reasons Judas Priest Are Still a Potent and Primal Live Band

Foreigner Live In AZ

Passport: Minyeshu- Waves of Joy- Psoy Korolenko

Marty Thompson - My Kind Of Woman

Caught In The Act: Michael Buble Live

The Darts - I Like You But Not Like That

Sites and Sounds: Festival d'ete de Quebec

On The Record: The Best of the Runaways

Whitesnake - Flesh & Blood

Sites and Sounds: The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 2

Outerfield - Pleasant Grove Hotel

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 1

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.