Generationals Release 'Breaking Your Silence' Video Generationals have released a music video for their new single "Breaking Your Silence". The song comes from the group's forthcoming album "Reader As Detective", which will be released on July 19th. Grant Widmer had this to say about the new clip, "I dreamt of a day when we could make our music and blast it into the vast wilderness, void of people and their pettiness and fighting. So we made a video with this in mind, as a love letter to our true, pure audience: horses and trees. " Director Spencer Kelly added, "When the Generationals team came to me with the concept of the piece, I knew there was loads of potential to explore the various levels to it. It's a music video within a music video in a way. So my main goal was finding the proper balance of telling two stories within one frame. Placing the ad truck in the countryside was intriguing enough on its own, but it was finding little ways to bring the world around it alive that was the fun part." Watch the video here

