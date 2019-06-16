Harm's Way Launching North American Summer Tour

Harm's Way have announced that they will be hitting the road later this summer for a short North American tour in support of their latest album "Posthuman".

They will be launching the trek on August 7th with a home town show at Chicago's Beat Kitchen and will wrap things up on August 18th in Washington D.C. at the R&R Hotel.

The band will be supported on the tour by Jesus Piece (all by the Waterford stop), Portrayal Of Guilt, and Fuming Mouth. See the dates below:

8/07/2019 Beat Kitchen - Chicago, IL

8/08/2019 The Sanctuary - Detroit, MI

8/09/2019 The Foundry - Cleveland, OH

8/10/2019 Hard Luck Bar - Toronto, ON

8/11/2019 Chemung County Fairgrounds - Horseheads, NY

8/13/2019 House Of Independents - Asbury Park, NJ

8/14/2019 The Palladium - Worcester, MA

8/15/2019 Chrome - Waterford, NY (no Jesus Piece)

8/16/2019 The Webster Underground - Hartford, CT (no Jesus Piece)

8/17/2019 Brooklyn Bazaar - Brooklyn, NY

8/18/2019 R&R Hotel - Washington, DC





