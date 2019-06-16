|
Harm's Way Launching North American Summer Tour
06-16-2019
Harm's Way have announced that they will be hitting the road later this summer for a short North American tour in support of their latest album "Posthuman".
They will be launching the trek on August 7th with a home town show at Chicago's Beat Kitchen and will wrap things up on August 18th in Washington D.C. at the R&R Hotel.
The band will be supported on the tour by Jesus Piece (all by the Waterford stop), Portrayal Of Guilt, and Fuming Mouth. See the dates below:
8/07/2019 Beat Kitchen - Chicago, IL
