He Is Legend Release 'Boogiewoman' Video

He Is Legend have released a new music video for their track "Boogiewoman". The song comes from the group's forthcoming album "White Bat", which will be hitting stores on June 28th.

Frontman Schuylar Croom had this to say, "Myles Erfurth [the clip's director] and I have been trying to team up for a while now. It was a pleasure making this as we are both horror fanatics. We knew we had something special when one of our actors walked off set because the vibe was a little too dark for her.

"I think this the best way to showcase the horror aspect Legend has always brought to the table. We had the pleasure of having our friend Britney Fontaine do the horror gags for us as well, which was super exciting. This will not be the last thing we team up to shoot, that's for sure!" Watch it here.





