News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: The Frst's Cycles

06-16-2019
The Frst

Nashville rockers The Frst recently released a new single called "Cycles" and to celebrate we asked group mastermind Mikei Gray to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

For years, I have said that fashion, culture, and music, all essentially move in a cycle of somewhere between 20-30 years in terms of what we are culturally being influenced by and what is deemed "fresh" vs "outdated". For example, in music, when the screamo scene grew in the early 2000s it felt reminiscent of the 80s to me (i.e.: hairspray, tight fitting clothes, higher range vocals, guitar technique) and of course this decade we see a lot of inspiration coming from the 90s rock renaissance...which personally I think is long overdue! However, we already can see things moving again towards an early 00s hip hop - rock post-modern feel in sound and style...hence, the lyrical concept for Cycles.

Musically, it wasn't until I wrote the chorus/intro guitar riff that the rest of the song unfolded. The verse was kind of a spaced out version of the main riff to let the drums carry the band, instead of the guitar.

In regards to the track, I was basically picturing a biker punk band in the desert covering "Bullet The Blue Sky" by U2...maybe on psychedelics (or maybe not!)."

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself right here!


Related Stories


Singled Out: The Frst's Cycles

More The Frst News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
David Lee Roth Meeting With Van Halen Brothers To Discuss Plans- Journey's Steve Perry Excited By Response To 'Traces'- 311 Ask What The?! With New Song- more

Slash Talks New Guns N' Roses Album- Cheap Trick Cover Nilsson Classic- Metallica Dad Ray Burton Remembers Late Son- Alter Bridge Announce New Album 'Walk The Sky'- more

Paul Stanley Explains Why KISS Could Continue- Bruce Springsteen Releases 'Western Stars' Video- Stone Sour's Roy Mayorga Not Trying To Fill Vinnie Paul's Shoes- Sammy Hagar- more

Guns N' Roses' Slash Sees A New Wave For Rock Coming- Led Zeppelin Launch First US Tour In 50th Anniversary Video Series- Aerosmith See 'Good Chance' Of New Music Coming- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
David Lee Roth Meeting With Van Halen Brothers To Discuss Plans

Journey's Steve Perry Excited By Response To 'Traces'

311 Ask What The?! With New Song

Metallica Share 'Here Comes Revenge' Live Video

Killswitch Engage Frontman Jesse Leach Excited About 'Epic' New Album

Brantley Gilbert Releases New Song 'Man That Hung The Moon'

Caleb Johnson Comes Full Circle With Rival Sons Frontman

Michael Schenker Fest Release 'Rock Steady' Video

Wednesday 13 Reissues Albums On Vinyl and Digitally

Devin Townsend Announces ERAS Part Box Set

MC5 And The Stooges Stars Lead Guests On Mitch Ryder's New Album

Clutch Announce UK And European Tour

He Is Legend Release 'Boogiewoman' Video

Harm's Way Launching North American Summer Tour

Bloody Hammers Release 'Let Sleeping Corpses' Lie Video

All The Colours Bring Back 90s Alt Rock With 'Tear It Down'

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Paul McCartney Live At The Kohl Center

On The Record: Father's Day Edition

Six Reasons Judas Priest Are Still a Potent and Primal Live Band

Foreigner Live In AZ

Passport: Minyeshu- Waves of Joy- Psoy Korolenko

Marty Thompson - My Kind Of Woman

Caught In The Act: Michael Buble Live

The Darts - I Like You But Not Like That

Sites and Sounds: Festival d'ete de Quebec

On The Record: The Best of the Runaways

Whitesnake - Flesh & Blood

Sites and Sounds: The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 2

Outerfield - Pleasant Grove Hotel

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 1

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.