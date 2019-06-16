Wednesday 13 Reissues Albums On Vinyl and Digitally

Napalm Records have reissued several Wednesday 13 albums, which will make the first some some of the titles will be available in vinyl format.

The LP and digital reissues were released this past Friday, June 14th and include Skeletons, Bloodwork, Calling All Corpses, Spook & Destroy, The Dixie Dead, Undead Unplugged, Monsters Of The Universe: Come Out And Play plus the Casualties & Tragedies album by Wednesday 13's project Gunfire 76.

Wednesday 13 had this to say, "All my favourite stuff, like KISS and Alice Cooper and Twisted Sister, those guys set the bar pretty high. I always wanted to do something in the worlds of those bands.

"That's the blueprint. It had to be as outrageous and crazy as that and I wanted to be on someone's wall one day and have their parents say 'Oh my god, what is that?' The formula's still there from when I started doing it as a kid and started wanting to be in a band. It's just GI Joe and Dracula!"





