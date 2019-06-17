News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Axel Rudi Pell Honored For 30th Anniversary

06-17-2019
Axel Rudi Pell

Axel Rudi Pell was honored with a special award to mark his 30th Anniversary by SPV/Steamhammer before a sold out show in his hometown Bochum, German.

The acclaimed guitarist just delivered his 30th release with his new live album "XXX Anniversary Live" last Friday in various formats including 2CD digipak version, 3LP gatefold version, download and stream.

Unlike most veteran artists, during his entire 30 year solo career he has remained with SPV/Steamhammer and has sold over 1,000,000 records and in the digital age he is approaching 40,000,000 streams.


