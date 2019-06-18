News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Black Star Riders Announce Another State Of Grace Tour

06-18-2019
Black Star Riders

(hennemusic) Black Star Riders have announced dates for a fall tour of Europe in support of their forthcoming album, "Another State Of Grace." The UK outfit will be joined on various dates by Diamond Head and Wayward Sons.

The series - which will follow an extensive run of recently-revealed shows in the UK and Ireland - will begin in Roskilde, Demark and see the group perform multiple gigs in Finland, Sweden and Germany alongside appearances in Switzerland and the Czech Republic.

Due September 6, "Another State Of Grace" was produced and mixed by Jay Ruston (Stone Sour, Anthrax) and introduces new lead guitarist Christian Martucci and drummer Chad Szeliga following the departure of original members Damon Johnson and Jimmy DeGrasso.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be back with a brand new Black Star Riders album," says frontman Ricky Warwick. "In my honest opinion, this is the best record the band has made! This is Christian and Chad's first album with the band and they have brought a fantastic energy and vibe" See the dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


