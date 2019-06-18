Carlos Santana Doing Late Night TV To Promote Chart Topping Album

(hennemusic) Carlos Santana will be appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live tonight (June 18th) after topping the Billboard Rock Albums chart with his new album, "Africa Speaks."

According to Billboard, the project also entered the Billboard 200 chart at No. 3 with opening week sales of 57,000 equivalent album units earned. Santana, along with Barbra Streisand, is one of only two music acts in Billboard history to score at least one Top Ten album for six consecutive decades from the 1960s forward.

The legendary guitarist recorded "Africa Speaks" with Rick Rubin at the producer's Shangri La Studios in Malibu, CA, where they recorded 49 songs in 10 days, including many in one take.

"It is an honor to share my heart's music with the world," says Santana. "This music gives people hope and courage. We call it mystical medicine music for a twisted, crooked world.

"The incredible synergy between Buika, Cindy Blackman Santana, the magnificent Santana Band, Rick Rubin and Concord Records made this masterpiece of joy come to fruition. Now more than ever, this is the consciousness that the world needs." Stream the title song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Santana Streaming New Song 'Yo Me Lo Merezco'

Carlos Santana Streaming New Song 'Los Invisibles'

Santana Announces Supernatural Now North American Tour

An Intimate Evening with Santana 2019 Residency Announced

Jorge Santana's Classic 1970s Recordings Set For Reissue

Santana Jam Highlights New Bob Dylan Bootleg Series

Carlos Santana Donates $100K To Earthquake Relief For Kids In Mexico

John Mayer And Carlos Santana Tribute Glen Campbell

Joe Budden and Cyn Santana are Expecting a Baby

More Santana News

Share this article



