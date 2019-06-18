Cold War Kids Streaming First New Music In Two Years

Cold War Kids have released their new first new music in over two years in the form of not one but two new songs, "Complainer" and "4th of July."

The new tracks will be featured on the group's forthcoming studio album "New Age Norms," which is set to be released this fall. Listen to "Compainer" here and "4th Of July" here.



The band will also be hitting the road for a U.S. headlining tour this fall, following appearances at several music festivals this summer. See all of the dates below:

JULY

12 - Louisville, KY - Forecastle Festival *

27 - West Linn, OR - Polo Noir *



AUGUST

3 - Long Beach, CA - Alt 98.7 Summer Camp *

9 - Waynesville, OH - Bellwether Festival *



SEPTEMBER

22 - Glen Ellen, CA - Sonoma Harvest Music Festival *



OCTOBER

4 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

5 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre **

8 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Jones Assembly

9 - Dallas, TX - The Rustic

10 - Houston, TX - The Rustic

11 - San Antonio, TX - The Rustic

12 - El Paso, TX - El Paso Forever ***

14 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf



NOVEMBER

14 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

15 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

16 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim

17 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater

18 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

20 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

22 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst



* Festival Performance

** Jeep On The Rocks w/AJR

*** Benefit Concert





