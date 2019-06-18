|
Cold War Kids Streaming First New Music In Two Years
06-18-2019
Cold War Kids have released their new first new music in over two years in the form of not one but two new songs, "Complainer" and "4th of July."
The new tracks will be featured on the group's forthcoming studio album "New Age Norms," which is set to be released this fall. Listen to "Compainer" here and "4th Of July" here.
The band will also be hitting the road for a U.S. headlining tour this fall, following appearances at several music festivals this summer. See all of the dates below:
JULY
12 - Louisville, KY - Forecastle Festival *
27 - West Linn, OR - Polo Noir *
AUGUST
3 - Long Beach, CA - Alt 98.7 Summer Camp *
9 - Waynesville, OH - Bellwether Festival *
SEPTEMBER
22 - Glen Ellen, CA - Sonoma Harvest Music Festival *
OCTOBER
4 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
5 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre **
8 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Jones Assembly
9 - Dallas, TX - The Rustic
10 - Houston, TX - The Rustic
11 - San Antonio, TX - The Rustic
12 - El Paso, TX - El Paso Forever ***
14 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf
NOVEMBER
14 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
15 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park
16 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim
17 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater
18 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
20 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
22 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst
* Festival Performance
** Jeep On The Rocks w/AJR
*** Benefit Concert
Related Stories
Cold War Kids Streaming First New Music In Two Years
Cold War Kids Cover Alice Key's 'No One'
Cold War Kids Reveal Cover Of Rihanna's 'Love On The Brain'
Cold War Kids Release 'Restless' Video
Young The Giant and Cold War Kids Add Dates To Summer Tour
Cold War Kids Unplug For New Video With Bishop Briggs
Cold War Kids Release 'Can We Hang On' Video
Young The Giant Announce Summer Tour With Cold War Kids
Cold War Kids Release 'Love Is Mystical' Video
More Cold War Kids News