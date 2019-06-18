Hunter Hayes Shares Making Of Video For 'One Good Reason'

Hunter Hayes has shared a 'making of' video clip for his brand new single "One Good Reason". The ballad is the fourth songs revealed from his forthcoming album.

The song was written and produced by Hayes and Sam Ellis. Hunter had this to say, "'One Good Reason' represents a totally different side of this album and was another very personal song to write.

"It's also one good reason for me to celebrate releasing another song from this upcoming album that I can't wait for the world to hear." Watch the making of clip here





