Filter's 2nd Record Expanded For 20th Anniversary

Filter's sophomore album "Title of Record" has been expanded for a deluxe 20th anniversary multi-format reissue that will be hitting stores on August 9th via Craft Recordings.

The platinum album was been remastered and will be released on CD, digitally, as well as a double LP vinyl, which will mark the first time the record will be available in that format.

All formats will include the four bonus tracks "(Can't You) Trip Like I Do" (originally recorded for the soundtrack Spawn The Album), "Jurassitol" (previously released on The Crow: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), plus remixes of the singles "The Best Things (Humble Brothers Remix)" and "Take a Picture (H&H Remix)."

The vinril and CD will feature new liner notes by author, journalist, and Side Jams podcast host Bryan Reesman. The expanded digital version will include five additional rarities, including a live version of "Take A Picture," "The Best Things (Dub Pistols Club Mix)" and more.

Robert Patrick shared his reaction to listing to the album again two decades later, "Title of Record is Filter's crowning achievement. Our signature album. It's amazing how much I loved making this record even though it almost killed me." See the tracklistings below:

CD

1. Sand

2. Welcome To The Fold

3. Captain Bligh

4. It's Gonna Kill Me

5. The Best Things

6. Take A Picture

7. Skinny

8. I Will Lead You

9. Cancer

10. I'm Not The Only One

11. Miss Blue

12. Jurassitol

13. (Can't You) Trip Like I Do

14. Take a Picture - H&H Remix

15. The Best Things - Humble Brothers Remix

LP

Disc 1, Side A

1. Sand

2. Welcome To The Fold

3. Captain Bligh

4. It's Gonna Kill Me

Disc 1, Side B

5. The Best Things

6. Take A Picture

7. Skinny

8. I Will Lead You

Disc 2, Side A

9. Cancer

10. I'm Not The Only One

11. Miss Blue

Disc 2, Side B

12. Jurassitol

13. (Can't You) Trip Like I Do

14. Take a Picture - H&H Remix

15. The Best Things - Humble Brothers Remix

Digital

1. Sand

2. Welcome To The Fold

3. Captain Bligh

4. It's Gonna Kill Me

5. The Best Things

6. Take A Picture

7. Skinny

8. I Will Lead You

9. Cancer

10. I'm Not The Only One

11. Miss Blue

12. Jurassitol

13. (Can't You) Trip Like I Do

14. Take A Picture (Live)

15. Take A Picture (H&H Remix)

16. Take A Picture (Rennie Pilgrim Mix)

17. The Best Things (Humble Brothers Remix)

18. The Best Things (Dub Pistols Club Mix)

19. Welcome To The Fold (Moving Fusion Mix)

20. Welcome To The Fold (FreQ Nasty Mix)





Related Stories

Rolling Stones Add Date To No Filter Tour

The Rolling Stones Expand No Filter Tour

Rolling Stones Add Dates To U.S. No Filter Tour

Rolling Stones Bring In Almost $238 Million With No Filter Tour

Liam Gallagher Leads Rolling Stones' No Filter Tour Special Guests

Rolling Stones Add Dates To No Filter Summer Tour

Rolling Stones Announce Arena and Stadium No Filter Tour Dates

The Rolling Stones Announce 'Stones No Filter' Tour

More Filter News

Share this article



