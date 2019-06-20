|
Filter's 2nd Record Expanded For 20th Anniversary
06-20-2019
Filter's sophomore album "Title of Record" has been expanded for a deluxe 20th anniversary multi-format reissue that will be hitting stores on August 9th via Craft Recordings.
The platinum album was been remastered and will be released on CD, digitally, as well as a double LP vinyl, which will mark the first time the record will be available in that format.
All formats will include the four bonus tracks "(Can't You) Trip Like I Do" (originally recorded for the soundtrack Spawn The Album), "Jurassitol" (previously released on The Crow: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), plus remixes of the singles "The Best Things (Humble Brothers Remix)" and "Take a Picture (H&H Remix)."
The vinril and CD will feature new liner notes by author, journalist, and Side Jams podcast host Bryan Reesman. The expanded digital version will include five additional rarities, including a live version of "Take A Picture," "The Best Things (Dub Pistols Club Mix)" and more.
Robert Patrick shared his reaction to listing to the album again two decades later, "Title of Record is Filter's crowning achievement. Our signature album. It's amazing how much I loved making this record even though it almost killed me." See the tracklistings below:
CD
LP
Disc 1, Side B
Disc 2, Side A
Disc 2, Side B
Digital
