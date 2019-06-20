News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Filter's 2nd Record Expanded For 20th Anniversary

06-20-2019
Filter

Filter's sophomore album "Title of Record" has been expanded for a deluxe 20th anniversary multi-format reissue that will be hitting stores on August 9th via Craft Recordings.

The platinum album was been remastered and will be released on CD, digitally, as well as a double LP vinyl, which will mark the first time the record will be available in that format.

All formats will include the four bonus tracks "(Can't You) Trip Like I Do" (originally recorded for the soundtrack Spawn The Album), "Jurassitol" (previously released on The Crow: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), plus remixes of the singles "The Best Things (Humble Brothers Remix)" and "Take a Picture (H&H Remix)."

The vinril and CD will feature new liner notes by author, journalist, and Side Jams podcast host Bryan Reesman. The expanded digital version will include five additional rarities, including a live version of "Take A Picture," "The Best Things (Dub Pistols Club Mix)" and more.

Robert Patrick shared his reaction to listing to the album again two decades later, "Title of Record is Filter's crowning achievement. Our signature album. It's amazing how much I loved making this record even though it almost killed me." See the tracklistings below:

CD
1. Sand
2. Welcome To The Fold
3. Captain Bligh
4. It's Gonna Kill Me
5. The Best Things
6. Take A Picture
7. Skinny
8. I Will Lead You
9. Cancer
10. I'm Not The Only One
11. Miss Blue
12. Jurassitol
13. (Can't You) Trip Like I Do
14. Take a Picture - H&H Remix
15. The Best Things - Humble Brothers Remix

LP
Disc 1, Side A
1. Sand
2. Welcome To The Fold
3. Captain Bligh
4. It's Gonna Kill Me

Disc 1, Side B
5. The Best Things
6. Take A Picture
7. Skinny
8. I Will Lead You

Disc 2, Side A
9. Cancer
10. I'm Not The Only One
11. Miss Blue

Disc 2, Side B
12. Jurassitol
13. (Can't You) Trip Like I Do
14. Take a Picture - H&H Remix
15. The Best Things - Humble Brothers Remix

Digital
1. Sand
2. Welcome To The Fold
3. Captain Bligh
4. It's Gonna Kill Me
5. The Best Things
6. Take A Picture
7. Skinny
8. I Will Lead You
9. Cancer
10. I'm Not The Only One
11. Miss Blue
12. Jurassitol
13. (Can't You) Trip Like I Do
14. Take A Picture (Live)
15. Take A Picture (H&H Remix)
16. Take A Picture (Rennie Pilgrim Mix)
17. The Best Things (Humble Brothers Remix)
18. The Best Things (Dub Pistols Club Mix)
19. Welcome To The Fold (Moving Fusion Mix)
20. Welcome To The Fold (FreQ Nasty Mix)


Related Stories


Filter's 2nd Record Expanded For 20th Anniversary

Rolling Stones Add Date To No Filter Tour

The Rolling Stones Expand No Filter Tour

Rolling Stones Add Dates To U.S. No Filter Tour

Rolling Stones Bring In Almost $238 Million With No Filter Tour

Liam Gallagher Leads Rolling Stones' No Filter Tour Special Guests

Rolling Stones Add Dates To No Filter Summer Tour

Rolling Stones Announce Arena and Stadium No Filter Tour Dates

The Rolling Stones Announce 'Stones No Filter' Tour

More Filter News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses Duff McKagan Explains Major Change With Axl Rose- New Killswitch Engage Music To Be Unleashed Next Week- U2 Expand 2019 Joshua Tree Tour- more

Def Leppard Already Working On Next Album- Megadeth's David Ellefson Reacts To Mustaine's Cancer News- The End Of KISS Won't Be Bittersweet For Paul Stanley- more

Motley Crue Bringing The Dirt To New Format- There's No Plans To Do Any More Rush Projects Says Geddy Lee- Sammy Hagar Rocks Van Halen 'Right Now' In New Video- more

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Diagnosed With Cancer- Guns N' Roses Announce New U.S. Reunion Tour Dates- Robert Plant Streaming New Digging Deep- The Hollywood Vampires- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Van Halen Camp Dropped The Ball On Reunion

Freddie Mercury Unreleased Track Gets Video

Rush Share Video Preview For Cinema Strangiato Event

The Hollywood Vampires Rock David Bowie Classic On Late Night TV

Rival Sons Release 'Sugar On The Bone' Video

Sammy Hagar Previewing High Tide Beach Party On TV

Ringo Starr Announces 2019 Peace & Love Birthday Event

Enter Shikari Announce Stop The Clocks North America Tour

Versus Stream Song From First New Album In Almost A Decade

Trauma Release 'Savage' Lyric Video

Carnifex Talk Alissa White-Gluz Collaboration

The New Roses Release 'Down By The River' Video

Guns N' Roses Duff McKagan Explains Major Change With Axl Rose

New Killswitch Engage Music To Be Unleashed Next Week

U2 Expand 2019 Joshua Tree Tour

Filter's 2nd Record Expanded For 20th Anniversary

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Creedence Clearwater Revisited Live In AZ

Tab Benoit Live In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Paul McCartney Live At The Kohl Center

On The Record: Father's Day Edition

Six Reasons Judas Priest Are Still a Potent and Primal Live Band

Foreigner Live In AZ

Passport: Minyeshu- Waves of Joy- Psoy Korolenko

Marty Thompson - My Kind Of Woman

Caught In The Act: Michael Buble Live

The Darts - I Like You But Not Like That

Sites and Sounds: Festival d'ete de Quebec

On The Record: The Best of the Runaways

Whitesnake - Flesh & Blood

Sites and Sounds: The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 2

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.