Guns N' Roses Duff McKagan Explains Major Change With Axl Rose

06-20-2019
Guns N' Roses

Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose became infamous for his late arrivals on stage but that has changed with the band's reunion tour and Duff McKagan was asked about that change during a recent interview.

Duff discussed Axl's current work ethic during a chat with Q104.3. McKagan said, "I can't speak for him. I'll just tell you what I know about... what I've observed that's really made me work so much harder. His work ethic is... he's an animal.

"He's in the gym. He starts an hour and a half before the show, vocal warm-ups. We do a three-and-a-half-hour-long show. He broke his foot at the beginning of the tour. He had to do that show, he didn't say, 'Let's stop.' He said, 'Let's continue. I'll do it sitting down.' Just singing sitting down - I don't know if either of you are singers, but singing sitting down is super hard.

"He does an hour-and-a-half vocal warm-ups; he sings these shows; he does an hour-and-half warm-down. I'm already in bed reading my book, man - like, I'm done - and he's still warming down. I can hear him sometimes. And that makes me work harder. I get up; I go to the gym; I start playing my bass extra early; I'm doing vocal warm-ups.

"That guy's really chest-out, head-up... he's the real deal. Him and Slash both, just this tour, showed me how... we're hard workers. And it reminded me of how hard we worked back in the day.

"We'd have two-day rehearsals, and we would... People, I think, probably thought we were a bunch of eff-ups. But people don't know... You do the work when people aren't looking. And that was that band that did that, for sure, and we still do."


