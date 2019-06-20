News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

The Hold Steady Streaming Song From Upcoming Album

06-20-2019
The Hold Steady

The Hold Steady are streaming a brand new single called "Denver Haircut". The song comes from the group's forthcoming album "Thrashing Thru The Passion," which is set to be released on August 16th.

Frontman Craig Finn had the following to say about the song, "'Denver Haircut' is a story about a guy who has chance meet up that takes him to a few different locations before leaving him alone and cashless in a strange hotel room.

"Steve Selvidge (guitarist) brought in the music to this song and everyone felt it immediately, it was really fun to play. The story unfolded quickly too. When recording, we remarked that it sounded like it could kick off an album...and so here we are." Check it out here


Related Stories


The Hold Steady Streaming Song From Upcoming Album

The Hold Steady Announce Constructive Summer 2019

The Hold Steady Announce The Weekender

The Hold Steady Announce The Weekender

The Hold Steady's Craig Finn Streams New Song

More The Hold Steady News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses Duff McKagan Explains Major Change With Axl Rose- New Killswitch Engage Music To Be Unleashed Next Week- U2 Expand 2019 Joshua Tree Tour- more

Def Leppard Already Working On Next Album- Megadeth's David Ellefson Reacts To Mustaine's Cancer News- The End Of KISS Won't Be Bittersweet For Paul Stanley- more

Motley Crue Bringing The Dirt To New Format- There's No Plans To Do Any More Rush Projects Says Geddy Lee- Sammy Hagar Rocks Van Halen 'Right Now' In New Video- more

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Diagnosed With Cancer- Guns N' Roses Announce New U.S. Reunion Tour Dates- Robert Plant Streaming New Digging Deep- The Hollywood Vampires- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Van Halen Camp Dropped The Ball On Reunion

Freddie Mercury Unreleased Track Gets Video

Rush Share Video Preview For Cinema Strangiato Event

The Hollywood Vampires Rock David Bowie Classic On Late Night TV

Rival Sons Release 'Sugar On The Bone' Video

Sammy Hagar Previewing High Tide Beach Party On TV

Ringo Starr Announces 2019 Peace & Love Birthday Event

Enter Shikari Announce Stop The Clocks North America Tour

Versus Stream Song From First New Album In Almost A Decade

Trauma Release 'Savage' Lyric Video

Carnifex Talk Alissa White-Gluz Collaboration

The New Roses Release 'Down By The River' Video

Guns N' Roses Duff McKagan Explains Major Change With Axl Rose

New Killswitch Engage Music To Be Unleashed Next Week

U2 Expand 2019 Joshua Tree Tour

Filter's 2nd Record Expanded For 20th Anniversary

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Creedence Clearwater Revisited Live In AZ

Tab Benoit Live In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Paul McCartney Live At The Kohl Center

On The Record: Father's Day Edition

Six Reasons Judas Priest Are Still a Potent and Primal Live Band

Foreigner Live In AZ

Passport: Minyeshu- Waves of Joy- Psoy Korolenko

Marty Thompson - My Kind Of Woman

Caught In The Act: Michael Buble Live

The Darts - I Like You But Not Like That

Sites and Sounds: Festival d'ete de Quebec

On The Record: The Best of the Runaways

Whitesnake - Flesh & Blood

Sites and Sounds: The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 2

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.