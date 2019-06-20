The Hold Steady Streaming Song From Upcoming Album

The Hold Steady are streaming a brand new single called "Denver Haircut". The song comes from the group's forthcoming album "Thrashing Thru The Passion," which is set to be released on August 16th.

Frontman Craig Finn had the following to say about the song, "'Denver Haircut' is a story about a guy who has chance meet up that takes him to a few different locations before leaving him alone and cashless in a strange hotel room.

"Steve Selvidge (guitarist) brought in the music to this song and everyone felt it immediately, it was really fun to play. The story unfolded quickly too. When recording, we remarked that it sounded like it could kick off an album...and so here we are." Check it out here





