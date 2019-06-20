Violent Femmes Release 'Another Chorus' Lyric Video

Violent Femmes have released a lyric video for their new track "Another Chorus". The song comes from their forthcoming album "Hotel Last Resort," which is set to hit stores on July 26th.

Gordon Gano had the following to say about the song, "'Another Chorus' is one of two songs on the new album that was written a week or two before going into the studio.

"No one in the band had heard the song, and we hadn't played it before recording it. When we were recording it, the general feeling was that there's something here, and after recording what we thought was the take, our producer Ted Hutt implored us to revisit it because something was missing, and I'm glad we did." Watch the video here





Related Stories

Violent Femmes Stream New Song Featuring Television's Tom Verlaine

Ben Folds and Violent Femmes Announce Summer Tour

Violent Femmes And X Announce Spring Tour

Violent Femmes and Echo & The Bunnymen Plot Summer Tour

More Violent Femmes News

Share this article



