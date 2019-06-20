Carnifex Talk Alissa White-Gluz Collaboration Carnifex have shared a behind the scenes video discussing their new single "No Light Shall Save Us", which features Arch Enemy's Alissa White-Gluz. The track comes from the band's forthcoming album "World War X", which is set to hit stores on August 2nd. In the new clip, frontman Scott Ian Lewis discusses the story behind the song and what it was like filming the music video in Death Valley, CA. Watch it here Lewis also had this to say,, "Collaborating with Alissa on 'No Light Shall Save Us' was a joy from the start. Alissa was able to elevate the song with a dynamic that's completely new for Carnifex. "There is a melody and depth on 'No Light Shall Save Us' unlike any previous Carnifex song. It's the perfect start to your journey through 'World War X'." White-Gluz added, "With 'No Light Shall Save Us' I think CARNIFEX and I have been able to create a really special piece. The video shoot was an incredible experience and from the second I read the lyrics and heard Scott's vision for the song I knew I could really build on it and express myself. I'm excited to share this with the world!"

