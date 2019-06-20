|
Enter Shikari Announce Stop The Clocks North America Tour
06-20-2019
Enter Shikari have announced that they will be embarking on a North American tour of intimate venues this fall that will feature support from Can't Swim (except the final stop).
The Stop The Clocks North America Tour will launch on September 20th in Austin, TX at Barracuda and will conclude on October 7th in Chicago, IL at Lincoln Hall.
Frontman Rou Reynolds had this to say, "We felt it was wrong to close out the Stop The Clocks tours without trying to get back to North America to bring the whole 'Spark-era' full circle.
"The more cozy shows should see the kind of sweaty mayhem we need to see us off into writing the next album. Gutted we can't get over to the West Coast this time around, but commitments back home just won't let that happen. So we hope we can make that up to our friends in California and nearby states before too long".
SEPTEMBER
OCTOBER
