Enter Shikari Announce Stop The Clocks North America Tour

06-20-2019
Enter Shikari

Enter Shikari have announced that they will be embarking on a North American tour of intimate venues this fall that will feature support from Can't Swim (except the final stop).

The Stop The Clocks North America Tour will launch on September 20th in Austin, TX at Barracuda and will conclude on October 7th in Chicago, IL at Lincoln Hall.

Frontman Rou Reynolds had this to say, "We felt it was wrong to close out the Stop The Clocks tours without trying to get back to North America to bring the whole 'Spark-era' full circle.

"The more cozy shows should see the kind of sweaty mayhem we need to see us off into writing the next album. Gutted we can't get over to the West Coast this time around, but commitments back home just won't let that happen. So we hope we can make that up to our friends in California and nearby states before too long".

SEPTEMBER
Friday 20th Austin, TX - Barracuda
Saturday 21st Dallas, TX - Deep Ellum Art Co.
Monday 23rd Nashville, TN - The Basement East
Tuesday 24th Atlanta, GA - The Loft
Thursday 26th Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
Sunday 29th Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry
Monday 30th NEW York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

OCTOBER
Wednesday 2nd Ottawa, ON - Maverick's
Thursday 3rd Toronto, ON - The Mod Club
Friday 4th Detroit, Mi - Crofoot Ballroom
Saturday 5th Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme
Monday 7th Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall


