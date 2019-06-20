Freddie Mercury Unreleased Track Gets Video (hennemusic) A previously unreleased version of a 1986 track from legendary late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, "Time Waits For No One", has surfaced more than three decades after its original recording. Produced by UK music legend Dave Clark (of Dave Clark Five fame), the tune was first featured on a companion album for the hit musical, "Time", which opened at London's Dominion Theatre in April 1986; the musical merged sci-fi, rock music and ahead-of-its-time special effects and multimedia, and featured a cast that included Sir Laurence Olivier and Cliff Richard that went on to break box office records while playing to over a million people during its two-year run. While the album delivered a full production version of "Time Waits For No One", Clark searched through his vaults to find a mix without backing vocals, which he located in the spring of 2018. The producer brought in original session keyboardist Mike Moran to record a new piano track while creating a stripped-down take on the song, much like he heard in rehearsal; the new mix was paired with footage from the original video shoot at the Dominion Theatre. Alongside the song and video's release, Clark is also streaming footage of an interview with the Queen icon and himself that sees the pair share their experience working together to create "Time." Watch the interview clip and the official video here. hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

