Ringo Starr Announces 2019 Peace & Love Birthday Event

Beatles legend Ringo Starr have announced that his annual Peace & Love Birthday event will be taking place on July 7th at the Capitol Records Tower in Los Angeles.

We were sent the following details: The event will feature tribute performances by Ben Kyle from Romantica with Sara Watkins, and The Jacks. There will also be a special premiere of an original song composed for the occasion by students of the John Lennon Educational Tour Bus in partnership with the South Central LA Fernando Pullum Community Arts Center. The song will later premiere online as a video featuring music students as well as guest artists and friends.

"I've said it before but I really can't think of a better way to celebrate my birthday, or a better gift I could ask for, than peace and love. It's so great how every year it keeps growing, with the wave of peace and love starting in the morning on July 7 in Australia and ending in Hawaii, with celebrations in all the time zones in between.

"I am so happy to be back at Capitol Records, and for our great sponsors who are carrying the message of peace and love around the world, like the David Lynch Foundation, Life is Good, SiriusXM, Modern Drummer and Starbucks. I also want to thank each and everyone of you for continuing to help spread peace and love, Ringo."





