Rush Share Video Preview For Cinema Strangiato Event

06-20-2019
Rush

(hennemusic) Rush are streaming a video preview for their upcoming worldwide event, "Cinema Strangiato." Set for Wednesday, August 21, the screening will present highlights from the Canadian band's 2015 R40 tour, including live performances and unreleased backstage moments alongside unseen soundcheck footage and exclusive new interviews with Tom Morello, Billy Corgan, Taylor Hawkins, producer Nick Raskulinecz, violinist Jonathan Dinklage and more.

The event will also offer a behind the scenes look at the making of Geddy Lee's new book, "Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book Of Bass", and a brand-new interview with the rocker.

The project celebrates the history of the instrument alongside Lee's personal collection of vintage electric bass guitars, which dates from the 1950s to the 1980s.

Earlier this month, Rush released the debut vinyl edition of "Time Machine 2011: Live In Cleveland"; the 4LP package presents the band's 2011 show at the city's Quicken Loans Arena that saw a mix of tracks from throughout their career and a full album performance of their 1981 album classic, "Moving Pictures." Watch the preview video here.

