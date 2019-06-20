Sammy Hagar Previewing High Tide Beach Party On TV

Sammy Hagar will be giving fans a behind the scenes look at the High Tide Beach Party & Car Show in a brand new episode of his hit AXS TV show Rock & Roll Road Trip.

The new episode will be airing on airing Sunday, June 30 at 8pE and aside from the first look at the music festival, it will also celebrate the "21st Birthday" of REO Speedwagon icon Kevin Cronin. .

Sammy had this to say, "The idea was just to try to put my stamp on it. See, this isn't a concert. This isn't a typical festival. This is a party with some really good music.

"It's basically everything I live and love in life. The food, the music, the hula girls, and some cool cars, on the beach. Come on!" Watch a preview clip here.





