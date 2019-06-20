Trauma Release 'Savage' Lyric Video

California metal veterans Trauma have released a lyric video for their track 'Savage'. The song comes from their recently released comeback album "As The World Dies."

Kris Gustofson had the following to say about the lyric video, which was created by the Italian video maker Marco Testa, "The new lyric video is just epic!

"The concept of the song is basically about a woman in major distress due to the horrid sex trade, and other womanizing operations that exist in many places on the planet, and she finally gets a break and takes out major revenge by going Savage. We hope Metal fans will like this." Watch it here.





