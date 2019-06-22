News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Album Talk: Angela Saini' Hope On The Stereo

06-22-2019
Angela Saini

Americana artist Angela Saini recently released her new album "Hope on the Stereo." To celebrate we asked her to tell us a little bit about the new record. Here is the story:

This album explores the shadows, some vulnerable moments I've had in the past few years, but the best way to the other side is through it. How else would you know you were living in light if you had never experienced darkness?

This album sounds the most like ME. Over three years I had written 39 songs and demoed most of them to solidify the concept before my band had even heard them.

Co-producing it really allowed me to present the songs exactly how I heard them in my head. It was a longer process but this is as honest as it gets.

Hearing is believing. Learn more about the album right here!


Related Stories


Album Talk: Angela Saini' Hope On The Stereo

More Angela Saini News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Blink-182 Release New Single and Video, Play Secret Show- Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Sets World Records- Throwing Muses Announce First Live Dates Since 2014- more

Van Halen Camp Dropped The Ball On Reunion- Freddie Mercury Unreleased Track Gets Video- Rush Share Video Preview For Cinema Strangiato Event- Hollywood Vampires- more

Guns N' Roses Duff McKagan Explains Major Change With Axl Rose- New Killswitch Engage Music To Be Unleashed Next Week- U2 Expand 2019 Joshua Tree Tour- more

Def Leppard Already Working On Next Album- Megadeth's David Ellefson Reacts To Mustaine's Cancer News- The End Of KISS Won't Be Bittersweet For Paul Stanley- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Blink-182 Release New Single and Video, Play Secret Show

Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Sets World Records

Throwing Muses Announce First Live Dates Since 2014

Allman Brothers Band To Release Fillmore West '71 Package

Tarja Turunen Discusses Collaborations On New Album

Soundgarden Release 'New Damage' Video From Artists Den

Clutch Performs Evil New Single At Download Festival

Album Talk: Angela Saini' Hope On The Stereo

Van Halen Camp Dropped The Ball On Reunion

Freddie Mercury Unreleased Track Gets Video

Rush Share Video Preview For Cinema Strangiato Event

The Hollywood Vampires Rock David Bowie Classic On Late Night TV

Rival Sons Release 'Sugar On The Bone' Video

Sammy Hagar Previewing High Tide Beach Party On TV

Ringo Starr Announces 2019 Peace & Love Birthday Event

Enter Shikari Announce Stop The Clocks North America Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Creedence Clearwater Revisited Live In AZ

Tab Benoit Live In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Paul McCartney Live At The Kohl Center

On The Record: Father's Day Edition

Six Reasons Judas Priest Are Still a Potent and Primal Live Band

Foreigner Live In AZ

Passport: Minyeshu- Waves of Joy- Psoy Korolenko

Marty Thompson - My Kind Of Woman

Caught In The Act: Michael Buble Live

The Darts - I Like You But Not Like That

Sites and Sounds: Festival d'ete de Quebec

On The Record: The Best of the Runaways

Whitesnake - Flesh & Blood

Sites and Sounds: The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 2

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.