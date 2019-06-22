Album Talk: Angela Saini' Hope On The Stereo

Americana artist Angela Saini recently released her new album "Hope on the Stereo." To celebrate we asked her to tell us a little bit about the new record. Here is the story:

This album explores the shadows, some vulnerable moments I've had in the past few years, but the best way to the other side is through it. How else would you know you were living in light if you had never experienced darkness?

This album sounds the most like ME. Over three years I had written 39 songs and demoed most of them to solidify the concept before my band had even heard them.

Co-producing it really allowed me to present the songs exactly how I heard them in my head. It was a longer process but this is as honest as it gets.

Hearing is believing. Learn more about the album right here!





