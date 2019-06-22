News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Clutch Performs Evil New Single At Download Festival

06-22-2019
Clutch

(hennemusic) Clutch are streaming live video of their cover of the 1950s Willie Dixon blues standard, "Evil", as captured during the band's performance at the UK's Download Festival on June 14.

The Maryland rockers recently issued the track as the first song from "The Weathermaker Vault Series", which will deliver a number of new studio recordings throughout the year.

The tune marks Clutch's first new release since 2018's "Book Of Bad Decisions", which peaked at No. 16 on the US Billboard 200. Currently on the road in Europe, the group will return Stateside for more US shows - including the third edition of their own Earth Rocker Festival at Shiley Acres in Inwood, WV on Saturday, July 13.

Just prior to their appearance at Download, Clutch announced dates for a winter tour of the UK and Europe that will begin in Wiesbaden, Germany on December 2.

"Download was our first show in Europe for 2019 and it was baptism by fire!," says the band. "We're already looking forward to returning to The UK in December. See you then!" Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Clutch Performs Evil New Single At Download Festival

Clutch Announce UK And European Tour

Clutch Release Cover Of Willie Dixon Classic 'Evil'

Clutch and Killswitch Engage Teaming For North American Tour

Clutch Detail Third Annual Earth Rocker Festival

Dropkick Murphys, Clutch and Hatebreed U.S. Tour Announced

Clutch Release 'Ghoul Wrangler' Video

Clutch Frontman Neil Fallon Hospitalized After Collapse 2018 In Review

Clutch Announces 2019 Book Of Bad Decisions US Tour

Clutch Frontman Neil Fallon Hospitalized After Collapse

More Clutch News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Blink-182 Release New Single and Video, Play Secret Show- Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Sets World Records- Throwing Muses Announce First Live Dates Since 2014- more

Van Halen Camp Dropped The Ball On Reunion- Freddie Mercury Unreleased Track Gets Video- Rush Share Video Preview For Cinema Strangiato Event- Hollywood Vampires- more

Guns N' Roses Duff McKagan Explains Major Change With Axl Rose- New Killswitch Engage Music To Be Unleashed Next Week- U2 Expand 2019 Joshua Tree Tour- more

Def Leppard Already Working On Next Album- Megadeth's David Ellefson Reacts To Mustaine's Cancer News- The End Of KISS Won't Be Bittersweet For Paul Stanley- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Blink-182 Release New Single and Video, Play Secret Show

Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Sets World Records

Throwing Muses Announce First Live Dates Since 2014

Allman Brothers Band To Release Fillmore West '71 Package

Tarja Turunen Discusses Collaborations On New Album

Soundgarden Release 'New Damage' Video From Artists Den

Clutch Performs Evil New Single At Download Festival

Album Talk: Angela Saini' Hope On The Stereo

Van Halen Camp Dropped The Ball On Reunion

Freddie Mercury Unreleased Track Gets Video

Rush Share Video Preview For Cinema Strangiato Event

The Hollywood Vampires Rock David Bowie Classic On Late Night TV

Rival Sons Release 'Sugar On The Bone' Video

Sammy Hagar Previewing High Tide Beach Party On TV

Ringo Starr Announces 2019 Peace & Love Birthday Event

Enter Shikari Announce Stop The Clocks North America Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Creedence Clearwater Revisited Live In AZ

Tab Benoit Live In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Paul McCartney Live At The Kohl Center

On The Record: Father's Day Edition

Six Reasons Judas Priest Are Still a Potent and Primal Live Band

Foreigner Live In AZ

Passport: Minyeshu- Waves of Joy- Psoy Korolenko

Marty Thompson - My Kind Of Woman

Caught In The Act: Michael Buble Live

The Darts - I Like You But Not Like That

Sites and Sounds: Festival d'ete de Quebec

On The Record: The Best of the Runaways

Whitesnake - Flesh & Blood

Sites and Sounds: The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 2

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.