Clutch Performs Evil New Single At Download Festival

(hennemusic) Clutch are streaming live video of their cover of the 1950s Willie Dixon blues standard, "Evil", as captured during the band's performance at the UK's Download Festival on June 14.

The Maryland rockers recently issued the track as the first song from "The Weathermaker Vault Series", which will deliver a number of new studio recordings throughout the year.

The tune marks Clutch's first new release since 2018's "Book Of Bad Decisions", which peaked at No. 16 on the US Billboard 200. Currently on the road in Europe, the group will return Stateside for more US shows - including the third edition of their own Earth Rocker Festival at Shiley Acres in Inwood, WV on Saturday, July 13.

Just prior to their appearance at Download, Clutch announced dates for a winter tour of the UK and Europe that will begin in Wiesbaden, Germany on December 2.

"Download was our first show in Europe for 2019 and it was baptism by fire!," says the band. "We're already looking forward to returning to The UK in December. See you then!" Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





