American Football Release 'I Can't Feel You' Video

06-23-2019
American Football

American Football have released a music video for their "I Can't Feel You (Featuring Rachel Goswell)". The track comes from their new album "American Football (LP3)."

Director David M. Helman had the following to say about the new clip, : "When I first listened to the track I was immediately taken by Mike Kinsella's lyrics, and felt the need to explore this sentiment of modern isolation.

"We wanted to approach this concept visually in a way that felt both grounded and surreal. An impressionistic portrait of this growing wave of loneliness using the devices that are supposed to keep us interconnected as our source of light." Watch it here.


American Football Release 'I Can't Feel You' Video

