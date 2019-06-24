Geoff Tate Has A Lot Of New Music Written

Former Queensryche frontman Geoff Tate revealed in a new interview that he has plenty of new material that he has written, but he is unsure at this point how he plans to release it.

Tate released his last full length, "The New Reality", in late 2017 under the Operation: Mindcrime moniker and he told Mitch Lafon that he has "a lot of material that I've been writing over the last year or two that I wanna release in some format that I need to finish up. And I think I'm gonna do that this summer as I'm in Europe most of the summer."

Lafon asked him a follow up how he plans to release that new music when it is complete, and Tate responded, "I have a lot of stuff, and I don't know how I'm gonna release it. Is it gonna be an album? Is it gonna be two albums? Is it gonna be released as individual tracks? That's sort of sounding a lot more attractive to me nowadays rather than trying to make a record, a full album of stuff. I just don't know.

"There's all kinds of interesting ways of doing things now. There's no rules anymore, so it's really about what you want and how you wanna go about doing it. It's a brave new world."





