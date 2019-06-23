Tony Ferrari Covers Mac Ayres' Easy Tony Ferrari recently released a music video for his take on Mac Ayres' "Easy." The song is the follow up to Tony's hit single "Drive" featuring Palm Trees. He had this to say about the new cover tune, "Over the last two years I've been creating new music almost everyday. I've been exploring combinations of classic sounding songs with modern pop elements, and I've been really inspired to pursue that style. When I heard 'Easy,' it felt like an amazing song to put my spin on and release as somewhat of an introduction to my own new music. The song is beautiful, but also has this kind of swagger. "The new music I'm releasing has a simplistic and minimalist vibe, so I wanted to make this video in the same way. We got together and shot the video on a cloudy day at my friend's home studio in Silverlake, and I'm really excited that it's the first thing people get to see as I get back to releasing music". Watch the video here and keep an eye out of a new EP from Tony that will be coming out soon.

